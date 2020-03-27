Profund Advisors LLC Buys 635 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,625,510,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,610,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,531,000 after acquiring an additional 394,948 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,760,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 896,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,114,000 after acquiring an additional 270,055 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4,163.0% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 215,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after acquiring an additional 210,858 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.83.

In other Align Technology news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $14.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.04. 1,167,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,661. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.78. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $334.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

