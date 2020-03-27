Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 251.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Copart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 20,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,229,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,895 shares of company stock worth $24,174,699 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock traded down $2.26 on Friday, hitting $70.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,630. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $104.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.09 million. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

