Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.86.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.75. 857,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,379. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.95. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $296.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

