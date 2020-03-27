Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,543 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CDNS shares. BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

CDNS traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,228,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,860. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.25.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 15,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,165,723.29. Following the sale, the president now owns 410,610 shares in the company, valued at $29,970,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,181,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 308,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,137,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,446 shares of company stock worth $21,471,837 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

