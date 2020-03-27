Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin bought 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $154.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

OLED stock traded down $5.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.06. The stock had a trading volume of 415,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.02. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.53 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from to in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.45.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

