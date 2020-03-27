Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 325.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $187,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,880.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $1,686,428 over the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

CDW stock traded down $7.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,395. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.52 and a 200 day moving average of $127.68. CDW has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $146.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

