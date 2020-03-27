Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $670.00 price objective (up previously from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $701.60.

MELI traded down $18.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $471.43. 578,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,837. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $756.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $612.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $586.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Meyer Malka bought 5,870 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

