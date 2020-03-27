Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 967,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,716,000 after buying an additional 123,854 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 471,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,583,000 after acquiring an additional 352,665 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 415.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 37,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra lowered their price target on Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $637,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,678.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $4,884,948.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,614,308.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,624 shares of company stock worth $40,211,220 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $166.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.