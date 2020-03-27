Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 5.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 92,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,831,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,189,000 after purchasing an additional 68,304 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 95,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 54,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.62. 93,073,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,581,578. The company has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49. General Electric has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.