Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSGP. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $825.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $640.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $718.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $580.99. 264,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,049. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 67.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.21. CoStar Group Inc has a one year low of $456.20 and a one year high of $746.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $666.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $616.29.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $374.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.28 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

