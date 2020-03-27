Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,367 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 477.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,818,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,173,211 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 5,492.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,607,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435,660 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 22.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares during the period. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABEV shares. HSBC lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.60.

AMBEV S A/S stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.51. 21,862,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,817,410. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17. AMBEV S A/S has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

