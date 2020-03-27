Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,845 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TER. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 36.3% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 275,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 16,411.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 313,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after buying an additional 311,810 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 178,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,314,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 91,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE TER traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,126,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,545. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.17. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,852,783.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774,363.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 7,955 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $525,109.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,190 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,159. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

