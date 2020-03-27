Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,908 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,064,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 17.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 18.9% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,990,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 89.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 31,938 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.91.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total value of $1,654,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,103,799.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $75,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,285,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,301. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $10.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.73. 1,533,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -103.72 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.33. HubSpot Inc has a 12-month low of $90.83 and a 12-month high of $207.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $186.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

