Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 2,442,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,575,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,306 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,795 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,687,637 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,028,268,000 after purchasing an additional 549,281 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,103,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $199,412,000 after acquiring an additional 497,113 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNP traded down $3.44 on Friday, hitting $139.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,962,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.54. The company has a market capitalization of $92.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Argus raised their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.24.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

