Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,323 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded down $5.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,220,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,214. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.68. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $168.75. The stock has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCI. New Street Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

