Profund Advisors LLC Increases Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock traded down $8.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.29. 3,560,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,802. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.60 and its 200-day moving average is $186.37. The company has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,862.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,397 shares of company stock worth $14,922,093. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cigna from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.80.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

