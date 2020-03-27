Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,674,000 after acquiring an additional 144,231 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $2,192,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.9% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 70,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,855,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQIX. ValuEngine upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra boosted their target price on Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $665.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.26.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.17, for a total transaction of $128,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.52, for a total value of $169,987.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,931.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,842 shares of company stock worth $20,143,610 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $6.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $594.27. 616,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,221. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $602.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $577.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $440.72 and a 52 week high of $657.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 99.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

