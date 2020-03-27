Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 1,631 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 6.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 31,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 30.5% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 126,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 29,609 shares during the period. 99.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA Health Sciences stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.51. The company had a trading volume of 476,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,559. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $113.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.11.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.22. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $800.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

