Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 1,735 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,591,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 120.8% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,670,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 401,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,784,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.76.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.05. 2,863,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.21 and its 200-day moving average is $97.61. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,663.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

