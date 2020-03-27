Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 5,873 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 321.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,699 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.11.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.38, for a total transaction of $269,369.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total transaction of $2,150,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,214 shares of company stock worth $10,153,957. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $7.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,492. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.25 and a fifty-two week high of $299.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.70.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $492.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.59 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

