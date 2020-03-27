Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Fastenal by 265.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.04. 6,463,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,738,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.31. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $39.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

