Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.88.

LMT stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $348.38. 3,562,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,038. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $381.36 and its 200 day moving average is $390.56. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The company has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

In other news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

