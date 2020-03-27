Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,942 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Workday from $196.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Workday presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.37.

In other Workday news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $899,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $9,627,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 404,571 shares of company stock valued at $65,442,392. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock traded down $9.07 on Friday, reaching $136.21. 2,026,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,453. Workday Inc has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

