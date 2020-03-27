Profund Advisors LLC Raises Position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $3,676,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 116,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 40,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RGLD shares. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $14.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.22.

RGLD traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,887. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.27. Royal Gold, Inc has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.38.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.34 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 35.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

