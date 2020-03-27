Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,089 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,673 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of LogMeIn worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,511,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,592,000 after purchasing an additional 750,229 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in LogMeIn by 1,334.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,950,000 after purchasing an additional 997,651 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LogMeIn by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 972,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,612,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in LogMeIn by 1,067.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 863,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,999,000 after purchasing an additional 789,164 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LogMeIn by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 548,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,025,000 after purchasing an additional 48,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGM traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.59. 787,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,284. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.24, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. LogMeIn Inc has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $86.63.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $322.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $344,956.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOGM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $86.05 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.12.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

