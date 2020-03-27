Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,261 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,581,611,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,412,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $673,788,000 after buying an additional 1,564,294 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,357,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,201,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,228,096 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $152,886,000 after buying an additional 702,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $4.56 on Friday, hitting $88.73. 6,999,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,018,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.39.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at $531,103.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.73.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

