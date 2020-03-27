Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,682 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDU. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Macquarie upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

EDU traded down $12.50 on Friday, reaching $112.70. 3,011,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.25. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a fifty-two week low of $80.18 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.