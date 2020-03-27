Profund Advisors LLC Sells 16,944 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,944 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in Prologis by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,270,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,256,000 after acquiring an additional 85,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Prologis by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,264,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,879,000 after acquiring an additional 35,615 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.57.

NYSE:PLD traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $79.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,487,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,834,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.06. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

