Profund Advisors LLC Sells 504 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,873,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,146,366,000 after buying an additional 507,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ASML by 1,571.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after buying an additional 395,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,963,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,468,772,000 after buying an additional 388,387 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 2,852.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 148,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,971,000 after buying an additional 143,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of ASML by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,236,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ ASML traded down $23.28 on Friday, reaching $252.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,518,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. ASML Holding NV has a 1-year low of $182.77 and a 1-year high of $319.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.22 and its 200-day moving average is $274.58.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. ASML had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 28.88%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.