Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 953,800 shares, an increase of 69.0% from the February 27th total of 564,400 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRGS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get Progress Software alerts:

In other Progress Software news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $565,887.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,687.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $336,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,893.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,417 shares of company stock valued at $936,696. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 107,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

PRGS stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 0.89. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $52.50.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.