Project Pai Market Cap Hits $19.37 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Bitfinex, Huobi and BitForex. Project Pai has a total market cap of $19.37 million and $832,648.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $321.09 or 0.04817143 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00064591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00036778 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015059 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,663,026,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,798,028 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai.

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HBUS, OOOBTC, BitForex, Huobi, LBank and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

