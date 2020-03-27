Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) PT Lowered to $108.00 at Morgan Stanley

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PFPT. First Analysis raised Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.62.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Shares of PFPT stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.20. The company had a trading volume of 41,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,108. Proofpoint has a 12 month low of $83.81 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.46 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.88 and its 200 day moving average is $119.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $2,438,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,761 shares in the company, valued at $13,140,376.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $251,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,927.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $10,014,500 over the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 476,538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,697,000 after buying an additional 141,761 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,275,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,178,000 after acquiring an additional 27,146 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 30,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.