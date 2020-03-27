Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.81% from the stock’s previous close.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. First Analysis raised Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.69.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $97.80 on Friday. Proofpoint has a 12-month low of $83.81 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total value of $610,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,686.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $251,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,927.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,014,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 2,503,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,945 shares in the last quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,501,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 315,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,522,000 after buying an additional 14,181 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 404,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,290,000 after purchasing an additional 18,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Frank Co lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 234,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

