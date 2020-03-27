ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH) Director Louis Md Gleckel Buys 100,000 Shares

ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH) Director Louis Md Gleckel purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $178,000.00.

Shares of PRPH remained flat at $$1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91. ProPhase Labs Inc has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $3.24.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter(OTC) consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements, and other remedies in the United States. The company offers TK Supplements product line include Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support; and Super ProstaFlow+ for prostate and urinary health.

