ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) Director Anthony B. Evnin Acquires 2,500 Shares

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) Director Anthony B. Evnin purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.83 per share, with a total value of $97,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,470.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.98. The stock had a trading volume of 847,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,789. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.79. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.87.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.45 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

CMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti cut their price objective on ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

About ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort DJ-AIG Commodity is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index allows investors to track the commodity futures market.

