ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:DXD)

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,209 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 80% compared to the average volume of 1,782 call options.

NYSEARCA DXD traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $29.28. 1,901,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,575. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $44.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0384 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort Dow30

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

