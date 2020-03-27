Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €16.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.60) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 131.21% from the company’s current price.

PSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.60 ($13.49) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €12.95 ($15.06).

PSM stock traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €6.92 ($8.05). 4,130,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.34. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €7.20 ($8.37) and a fifty-two week high of €15.95 ($18.54). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.48.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

