Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €11.60 by Goldman Sachs Group

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €11.60 ($13.49) price objective by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 67.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.87 ($14.97) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €12.95 ($15.06).

Shares of PSM stock traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €6.92 ($8.05). The stock had a trading volume of 4,130,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 12-month low of €7.20 ($8.37) and a 12-month high of €15.95 ($18.54). The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.34.

About Prosiebensat 1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

