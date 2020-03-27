Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €12.87 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €12.87 ($14.97) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 85.98% from the stock’s current price.

PSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Independent Research set a €10.90 ($12.67) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €12.95 ($15.06).

Prosiebensat 1 Media stock traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €6.92 ($8.05). The company had a trading volume of 4,130,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.34. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 52 week low of €7.20 ($8.37) and a 52 week high of €15.95 ($18.54). The company has a 50 day moving average of €10.00 and a 200-day moving average of €12.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84.

Prosiebensat 1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

