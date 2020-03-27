Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,848,413 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,566 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.70% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $132,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche bought 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.81 per share, with a total value of $101,620.00. Also, CEO David Zalman bought 15,056 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.17 per share, with a total value of $649,967.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 22,356 shares of company stock valued at $981,910. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PB opened at $51.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $75.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.02 and its 200-day moving average is $68.88.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.65%.

PB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.64.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

