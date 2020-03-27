Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) Short Interest Down 17.2% in March

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,749,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the February 27th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 962,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Proteostasis Therapeutics stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 6.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.72.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTI. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 351,575 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its holdings in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 267.0% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 741,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 539,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

