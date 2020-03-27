Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Provident Financial (LON:PFG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Provident Financial from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 378 ($4.97) to GBX 363 ($4.78) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 460.38 ($6.06).

PFG traded down GBX 33 ($0.43) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 220.30 ($2.90). The company had a trading volume of 2,993,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 370.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 419.18. The company has a market cap of $558.19 million and a P/E ratio of 6.66. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of GBX 126.87 ($1.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 561.80 ($7.39).

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

