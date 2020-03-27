Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Short Interest Down 21.0% in March

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,106,700 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the February 27th total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of PFS stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 488,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,297. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $27.57. The firm has a market cap of $775.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $90.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,526,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2,958.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 483,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,864,000 after buying an additional 467,869 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,239,000 after buying an additional 75,611 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,027,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,318,000 after buying an additional 73,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFS shares. Boenning Scattergood raised Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

