ProxyNode Price Up 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. ProxyNode has a market cap of $63,932.02 and $292.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 158,379,834 coins. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network.

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

