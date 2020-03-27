Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 4,613 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas Gallagher acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,640,973.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPC. TheStreet downgraded Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.33. 86,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

