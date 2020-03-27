Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys Shares of 114,100 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 114,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Adaptive Biotechnologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,071,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,072,000 after purchasing an additional 535,571 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 33.9% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 792,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after buying an additional 200,872 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 518,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after buying an additional 90,604 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after buying an additional 30,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,654,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $630,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $127,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,889,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,246,077. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,459,881 shares of company stock valued at $137,799,347. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADPT traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $25.38. The company had a trading volume of 20,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a PE ratio of -25.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.73. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

