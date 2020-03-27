Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys Shares of 70,805 Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.15% of Greif at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEF. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Greif by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEF. ValuEngine raised Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Greif from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Greif from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Greif in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE GEF traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.08. 21,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,308. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $50.37.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Greif had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.