Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,145 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $314,633.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $302,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,874,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,971 shares of company stock worth $2,478,832 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Digital stock traded down $2.04 on Friday, reaching $42.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,858,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.03. Western Digital Corp has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Western Digital from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, January 31st. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

