Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,515 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $62.51. 287,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,123,647. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a target price (down previously from ) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.18.

In other Best Buy news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 2,594 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $134,239.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,425,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 916 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $47,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,730.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,267 shares of company stock worth $2,957,609. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

