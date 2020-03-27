Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Sleep Number worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Sleep Number by 1.8% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,531,000 after buying an additional 61,869 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sleep Number by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 483,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,805,000 after buying an additional 66,532 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 470.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,498,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Sleep Number by 14.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 360,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,909,000 after buying an additional 45,327 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sleep Number by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period.

SNBR traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 58,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,355. The company has a market cap of $695.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average of $46.42. Sleep Number Corp has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $61.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $441.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.59 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number Corp will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $454,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,755 shares of company stock worth $1,176,525 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

